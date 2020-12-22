A woman living in the Arctic Circle just shared how she walks her dogs
Walking your dog in Svalbard is not the same as walking your dog in, say, Florida.Svalbard, a chain of Norwegian islands located well inside the Arctic Circle, experiences total darkness for several months of the year.Add heavy snow, way-below-freezing temperatures and the threat of polar bears, and you’ve got a pretty tough walk on your hands.That’s what Svalbard resident Cecilia Blomdahl experiences each day.In a now-viral TikTok video, Blomdahl reveals what it’s like to prepare herself — and her pups — for a stroll.it’s currently “pitch-black 24/7” outside her home.
That means her dogs are basically “invisible” when she walks them — even at 4 p.m.Blomdahl decks the pups out in high-visibility collars, bright vests and plenty of blinking lights.
As for herself, she wears a headlamp and many, many, layers of warm clothes.The dog owner said she has to bring a gun with her due to the threat of polar bears.TikTok users seemed stunned by the amount of work behind Blomdahl’s daily routine.
“I’m sorry.
RIFLE?
POLAR BEARS?” one commenter reacted
