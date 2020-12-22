Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. Student Loan Debt Has Doubled Since 2010

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:43s - Published
U.S. Student Loan Debt Has Doubled Since 2010Student loan debt has doubled since 2010. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Private student loan refinance season begins: Here's what you need to know

November and December are some of the most popular times to refinance private student loan debt....
Upworthy - Published

'Dirty Jobs' Host Blasts Student Loan Forgiveness

"Dirty Jobs" host Mike Rowe is dead-set against student debt loan forgiveness, writing in a Facebook...
Newsmax - Published

Why Even Progressives Hate The Idea Of ‘Wholesale’ Student Debt Relief

'They’re having to make choices between paying their student loan and paying the rent'
Daily Caller - Published


Related videos from verified sources

With the federal borrower extension expiring on Jan. 31, here’s what you should do about your student loans [Video]

With the federal borrower extension expiring on Jan. 31, here’s what you should do about your student loans

Watch this if you have a student loan

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 03:11Published
The Three Ways You Can Turn The Internet Into Your Own Personal Money Tree [Video]

The Three Ways You Can Turn The Internet Into Your Own Personal Money Tree

Business Insider contributor Jannese Torres-Rodriguez was laid off from a job she hated in 2014. But it was a blessing in disguise. While unemployed, she began monetizing her food blog to pay off her..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:40Published
Potential Debt Relief, New Administration Working On Student Debt [Video]

Potential Debt Relief, New Administration Working On Student Debt

It stands to be one of the biggest boosts to Americans and the economy wiping out some student loan debt. Alicia Nieves shows us how this debt wipeout could work and whether it’s likely to really..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:23Published