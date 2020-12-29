Student Loan Payments To Resume

The coronavirus gave some students a break from having to pay on their loans, but in a month those Americans will have to start coming up the money.

A day from 400 to 600.

New details... right now - u-s student loan debt is more than 1.5-trillion dollars!

The coronavirus gave some students a break from having to pay on their loans.

But -- in a month -- those americans will have to start coming up the money.

Waay-31's bridget divers has more information about the new changes.

Bridget..

Dan, najahe -- the new stimulus bill does not include an extension of the pause on mandatory student loan payments.

But u.s. secretary of education betsy devos did extend the student loan forberance period until january 31st.

That means people can choose to not make mandatory student loan payments.

And they will get another month to benefit off of no interest accural.

But some people would like more help from the government.

"so, having some sort of major overhaul in place that extended it in some sort of significant way i think would work.

Ideally for us it would get us through next summer."

Now the extension will carry over into joe biden's presidency.

So -- changes could be made later on for mandatory student loan payments.

Thanks bridget.

Even though you don't have to pay your student loans right now -- experts say you should still keep chipping away at