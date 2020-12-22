State leaders vaccinated 12.22.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 days ago

Several state leaders received the coronavirus vaccine to show their trust in its safety

Adams..... governor andy beshear and other state government leaders rolled up their sleeves this morning to receive their covid shot... and to show their confidence in the vaccine.

governor beshear.... his wife britainy.... senate president robert stivers... speaker of the house david osborne....kentucky supreme court chief justice john minton, executive cabinet secretary j.

Michael brown and commissioner of the department for public health doctor steven stack.... were all at the capitol today to get the moderna covid-19 vaccine.

The governor called it an important moment in the state's fight against the pandemic.

governor andy beshear (d) kentucky today, when you see people from all different backgrounds, all different viewpoints, different branches of government, all coming together to show this vaccine is safe.

I'm very grateful.

This is going to be very helpful in building confidence for the people of kentucky."

I'm very grateful.

This is going to be very helpful in building confidence for the people of kentucky."

according to the governor... more state leaders will be vaccinated tomorrow... including the lieutenant governor... the head of the kentucky national guard and the commissioner