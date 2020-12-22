Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

State leaders vaccinated 12.22.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
State leaders vaccinated 12.22.20

State leaders vaccinated 12.22.20

Several state leaders received the coronavirus vaccine to show their trust in its safety

Adams..... governor andy beshear and other state government leaders rolled up their sleeves this morning to receive their covid shot... and to show their confidence in the vaccine.

L3: abc 36 news white governor beshear, state leaders get covid-19 vaccine frankfort governor beshear.... his wife britainy.... senate president robert stivers... speaker of the house david osborne....kentucky supreme court chief justice john minton, executive cabinet secretary j.

Michael brown and commissioner of the department for public health doctor steven stack.... were all at the capitol today to get the moderna covid-19 vaccine.

The governor called it an important moment in the state's fight against the pandemic.

L3: abc 36 news white governor andy beshear (d) kentucky today, when you see people from all different backgrounds, all different viewpoints, different branches of government, all coming together to show this vaccine is safe.

I'm very grateful.

This is going to be very helpful in building confidence for the people of kentucky."

L3: abc 36 news white governor beshear, state leaders get covid-19 vaccine frankfort according to the governor... more state leaders will be vaccinated tomorrow... including the lieutenant governor... the head of the kentucky national guard and the commissioner




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Georgia Republican lawmakers say they were right to back Texas lawsuit against state

For many legal scholars, it was a longshot effort at best: one state’s leaders suing over the...
Upworthy - Published

Tourists, businesses brace for travel season chaos as governments weigh fresh restrictions

The summer holiday season has been thrown into chaos as state leaders grapple with their response to...
The Age - Published

Trump Drives A Wedge Among Georgia Republicans, Risking A Larger GOP Split

The president's push to overturn the election is turning GOP voters against Republican state leaders...
NPR - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Congress leaders march to Rashtrapati Bhawan, Priyanka Gandhi taken into custody|Oneindia News [Video]

Congress leaders march to Rashtrapati Bhawan, Priyanka Gandhi taken into custody|Oneindia News

Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi, marching to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, was stopped by the police before a small delegation was allowed to enter the presidential palace to submit to President Ram..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:25Published
5pm KY State Leaders get Vaccinated 12.23.2020 [Video]

5pm KY State Leaders get Vaccinated 12.23.2020

More state leaders rolled up their sleeves today to get the covid-19 vaccine.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
'His point is justifiable': MoS Muraleedharan on Kerala Guv rejecting special session proposal [Video]

'His point is justifiable': MoS Muraleedharan on Kerala Guv rejecting special session proposal

Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 23, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan spoke on Kerala Governor rejecting proposal for a special..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:18Published