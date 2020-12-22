Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brian Austin Green Admits 2020 Has Been 'A Really Tough Year'

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Brian Austin Green Admits 2020 Has Been 'A Really Tough Year'

Brian Austin Green Admits 2020 Has Been 'A Really Tough Year'

If you're a fan of "The Masked Singer", you're definitely going to want to tune-in to the Sunday night premiere of "The Masked Dancer".

While speaking with ET Canada, panelist Brian Austin Green shares what fans can expect of the show and admits 2020 has been "a really tough year" for him amid his messy divorce with Megan Fox.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Megan Fox attacks ex for posting Halloween photo of youngest son on Instagram [Video]

Megan Fox attacks ex for posting Halloween photo of youngest son on Instagram

Megan Fox has taken aim at her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, for posting a Halloween costume snap featuring the former couple's four-year-old son, Journey, on Instagram.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published