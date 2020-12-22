BJP has established acceptability in J-K: Jitendra Singh

MoS of PMO, Jitendra Singh said, "This is the vindication of PM Modi's decision to introduce grass route democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.
This is the first time people of the Valley could choose their leader from among them.
The biggest achievement, as far as the BJP is concerned, it has established its acceptability across the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir." As per latest trends of DDC elections results, BJP has won 52 seats and has emerged as the single-largest party.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020. He attended the event via video conferencing on December 22. Addressing at the event PM Modi said, "The way we have achieved success in the space sector, the same we have to achieve success in the area of deep sea. In this direction, India is running the Deep Ocean Mission." "The government of India stands ready to address any challenge and improve the research environment," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020. He attended the event via video conferencing on December 22. Addressing at the event PM Modi said, "All our efforts are aimed at making India the most trustworthy centre for scientific learning. At the same time, we want our scientific community to share and grow with the best of global talent. No wonder India has become active in hosting hackathons."
With the victory of Azaz Hussain, BJP opened its account in Kashmir Valley, said BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain ahead of DDC polls results. "BJP has opened its account in Kashmir valley, with the victory of Azaz Hussain. We are leading on several other seats in the Valley. It shows people of Kashmir valley want development," said Hussain.