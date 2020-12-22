Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BJP has established acceptability in J-K: Jitendra Singh

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:04s - Published
BJP has established acceptability in J-K: Jitendra Singh

BJP has established acceptability in J-K: Jitendra Singh

MoS of PMO, Jitendra Singh said, "This is the vindication of PM Modi's decision to introduce grass route democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.

This is the first time people of the Valley could choose their leader from among them.

The biggest achievement, as far as the BJP is concerned, it has established its acceptability across the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir." As per latest trends of DDC elections results, BJP has won 52 seats and has emerged as the single-largest party.

While, the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has bagged most number of seats.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

J&K DDC elections: Gupkar alliance savour comprehensive triumph, BJP off the mark in Kashmir

 On expected lines, the PAGD has bagged most of the seats from the Kashmir valley while BJP has fared well in its traditional bastion of Jammu.
DNA

Jitendra Singh (politician, born 1956) Jitendra Singh (politician, born 1956) Indian politician


Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

India running mission to achieve success in deep sea area: PM Modi [Video]

India running mission to achieve success in deep sea area: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020. He attended the event via video conferencing on December 22. Addressing at the event PM Modi said, "The way we have achieved success in the space sector, the same we have to achieve success in the area of deep sea. In this direction, India is running the Deep Ocean Mission." "The government of India stands ready to address any challenge and improve the research environment," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:00Published
India has become active in hosting 'hackathons': PM Modi [Video]

India has become active in hosting 'hackathons': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020. He attended the event via video conferencing on December 22. Addressing at the event PM Modi said, "All our efforts are aimed at making India the most trustworthy centre for scientific learning. At the same time, we want our scientific community to share and grow with the best of global talent. No wonder India has become active in hosting hackathons."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:50Published

Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

Jammu & Kashmir DDC election results: Why poll outcome is big boost for Centre

 The celebrations that broke out in J&K, particularly in Kashmir Valley, over results of district development council (DDC) polls were a far cry from past..
IndiaTimes
DDC election results: BJP opened account in Kashmir with Azaz Hussain's victory, says Shahnawaz Hussain [Video]

DDC election results: BJP opened account in Kashmir with Azaz Hussain's victory, says Shahnawaz Hussain

With the victory of Azaz Hussain, BJP opened its account in Kashmir Valley, said BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain ahead of DDC polls results. "BJP has opened its account in Kashmir valley, with the victory of Azaz Hussain. We are leading on several other seats in the Valley. It shows people of Kashmir valley want development," said Hussain.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration

J&K DDC Elections: Farooq Abdullah-led Gupkar Alliance lead in local polls

 According to the latest leads reported for 231 out of 280 segments, the PAGD is leading on 96 seats while the BJP is ahead on 56 constituencies.
DNA