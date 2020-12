Gavin Newsom appoints California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ Senate seat, choosing the first Latino in state history for the role.



Related videos from verified sources California Sec. Of State Alex Padilla Will Fill Harris Senate Seat



California Gov. Gavin Newsom has selected Kamala Harris' replacement for the senate. He has chosen Secretary of State Alex Padilla. Padilla will be the first-ever Latino to represent California in.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:30 Published 52 minutes ago Alex Padilla Selected To Replace Kamala Harris In US Senate



California Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill the US Senate seat being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 01:28 Published 1 hour ago Gavin Newsom Fills Harris’ Open Senate Seat



California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has tapped California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ open Senate seat. He’s the state’s first Latino senator. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:59 Published 1 hour ago