California Employs Grim 'Mass Fatality' Program With Tents, Trailers

As cases of the novel coronavirus surge, California is setting up tents and trailers to use as field hospitals to take in more patients.

Hospitals are building field hospitals outside their facilities in an effort to deal with the overflow of COVID-19 patients.

The state's 'mass fatality' program is for when 'there are more deaths in a given time period than the local coroner or medical emergency personnel could handle.'

California has seen a 19.4% increase in confirmed cases over the past week, with more than 37,000 new cases on Monday alone.

Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and UC Irvine will add 50 more beds in mobile units "equipped with running water, lighting and air purifiers."