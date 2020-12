Expert: Tuskegee Syphilis Study behind COVID-19 vaccine skepticism among some Blacks Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:02s - Published 1 minute ago Expert: Tuskegee Syphilis Study behind COVID-19 vaccine skepticism among some Blacks Efforts to beat COVID-19 still draws skepticism. A Gallup poll finds Whites are more likely than non-Whites to be vaccinated. That's despite the fact that groups like Blacks are more than three times as likely to be hospitalized, and over two times as likely to die. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend POLL FINDS WHITES ARE MORELIKELY THAN NON- WHITES TO BEVACCINATED. THAT'S DESPITE THEFACT THAT BLACK AMERICANS--FOR ONE STARK EXAMPLE--AREMORE THAN*THREE TIME* ASLIKELY TO BE HOSPITALIZED, ANDMORE THAN TWO TIMES AS LIKELYTO DIE. WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5'SARTHUR MONDALE REPORTS ON THEHISTORY BEHIND THE SKEPTICISM.<< NATBURST CLIP 3187(04:24:05”I'M SKEPTICAL” INMANY BLACK NEIGHBORHOODS THERESURGING DEMAND FOR EQUALOPPORTUNITY STILL VISIBLYECHOES& NATBURST CLIP 3187(04:22:39”IT SPEAKS FORITSELF” BUT BLACKS AREN'T AMONOLITHIC GROUP - OPINIONSVARY FROM AGE TO REGION - ONISSUES INCLUDING THE COVID-19VACCINE. BECAUSE OF TUSKEGEE.BECAUSE OF WHAT HAPPENED”*ALABAMA NATIV* HARRISONMOORER IS REFERRING TO THE1932*TUSKEGEE SYPHILISSTUD*.. A 40 YEAR STUDY THATROCKED THE AMERICAN MEDICALESTABLISHMENT. A PANEL WHOREVIEWED THAT STUDY FOUNDHUNDREDS OF IMPOVERISHEDBLACKS WERE MISLED, NOT GIVENADEQUATE TREATMENT ORPENICILLIN FOR THE DISEASE. ITALSO LED TO THE GOVERNMENTPAYING REPARATIONS TO THE*LIVING PARTICIPANTS AND THEIRFAMILIE*. THE RIPPLE EFFECTEXISTS TODAY” THE TUSKEGEESYPHILIS STUDY WAS WHY I CHOSETO WORK IN UNDERSERVEDCOMMUNITIES BECAUSE I DON'TWANT THIS TO HAPPENAGAIN”(11:51) DOCTOR YOLANDAHARDY, PALM BEACH ATLANTICSCHOOL OF PHARMACY ASSISTANTDEAN AND ASSOCIATE PROFESSORSAYS THE STUDY CREATED A*CULTURE OF MEDICAL MISTRUS*AND HESITATION. IT'SDEFINITELY REAL AND THEN WEALSO HAD SITUATIONS LIKEHENRIETTA LACKS WHERE HERCELLS WERE BEING USED WITHOUTHER OR HER FAMILIES CONSENT TOCONTINUE DOING RESEARCH INCANCER”(10:35) DOCTOR HARDYWANTS TO REMIND THE PUBLICTHERE'S BEEN SWEEPING CHANGESIN POLICIES ANDREGULATIONS&BUT SHE ALSO WANTSMORE HISTORICAL AWARENESS ANDUNDERSTANDING AMONG PROVIDERS.BECAUSE THAT'S GOING TO HELPSTART THE COMMUNICATION BETWEENTHE PROVIDERS AND THE PATIENT.SO THE PATIENT CAN ABLE TO ASKQUESTIONS SO THAT THEY CANSTART TO MAKE A DECISION THATTHEY FEEL IS AN INFORMEDDECISION ABOUT WHAT THEY WANTTO DO”(27:21) NATBURST CLIP3165 (04:14:35”I THINK IT'SALL ABOUT JUST GOODINFORMATION” THIS IS A DEATHAND LIFE SITUATION” ARTHURMONDALE W-P-T- V NEWSCHANNELFI





