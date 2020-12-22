ISU SEMO Video Credit: WTHI - Published 5 days ago Sycamores win at home Sycamores win at home 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Welcome back... indiana state men's basketball wrapped up their nonconference schedule today at home against semo..... the sycamores were not only looking to win back to back games for the first time this season but they were looking to build momentum heading into their mvc opener sunday.... greg lansing and isu are two and ohh at the hulman center this year... cobie barnes catches and fires away from distance...its good...isu up 18-9..... isu's defense early on in this game was great....randy miller junior the steal and easy bucket....isu up nine..... tre williams has all kinds of great post moves...he shows one off here.....williams had 11.... isu take a 32-24 lead into halftime... jake laravia was in foul trouble in the first half, but semo couldn't stop him in the second half....he slams it home...the isu sophomore had 13 of his 15 after the break... isu would build a 16-point second half...semo would fight back and get it as close as four... the senior tryeke key would settle things down for isu....he swishes the three...key had 18 points to move into 14th on the isu all-time scoring list... isu holds on to win 72-66..... the positive....the sycamores have their first winning streak of the season, they'v won two straight to improve to three and two... the negative....isu struggled again to put a team away....head coach greg lansing says his group has to learn how to play a full game.....





