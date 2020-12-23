5:30pm Christmas Tree Fishes 12.22.2020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

When you're done with your Christmas tree don't just throw it out, send it to swim with the fishes.

The department of fish and wildlife resources wants to turn your real christmas tree into a fish habitat.

Every year, the department collects trees for fish to live in and feed from.

It says nearly 4,500 trees are donated every year.

You'll be able to drop off "naked" trees...free of tinsel and lights... from the day after christmas through january 15th at more than two dozen drop-off spots.

