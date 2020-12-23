Huntsville business owner hopeful about impact of coronavirus stimulus checks

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 6 minutes ago

CeeCee & Co. Boutique has been open for more than 25 years

Millions of eligible alabamians could be receiving stimulus checks - as soon as next week - after congress passed the 900- billion dollar economic relief package last night.

Waay-31's bridget divers spoke with a local business owner about how the stimulus checks will impact her business.

This round of stimulus checks would give americans six hundred dollars each -- half of what the first stimulus bill provided.

But for many that money is going to go towards paying rent and bills.

Cylinthia mcdonald "well $600 is not a whole lot so, what i would probably do is use it for credit card payments for the things that i have purchased previously that i need and just use it for a credit card payment."

Cylinthia mcdonald is the owner of ceecee & co boutique.

She says that business at her store has been slower this year compared to previous years.

Cylinthia mcdonald "we don't have as much traffic and as many people out shopping because of the pandemic."

She says she's seen more people come out and shop today though and hopes that continues the rest of the holiday season -- especially after congress approved the new stimulus checks.

"today was surprisingly busy this morning so, we're definitely grateful for that.

So, hopefully what you saw today that we can do that the rest of the week and that'd be awesome, it'd be an awesome week."

Ceecee & co boutique has been a part of the huntsville community for over twenty-five years.

She's ready to put this last year behind her and focus on the future.

"we have some difficult days, but we're okay, we're main and steady right now.

We're not doing what we were, but we steady."

Now president trump still needs to sign the bill before americans can receive their stimulus money.

That was waay 31's bridget divers reporting.

Treasury secretary steve mnuchin says the stimulus money could reach people's bank accounts as early as next week -- right after christmas.

