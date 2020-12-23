Locals react to stimulus package headed their way

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 3 minutes ago

We spoke with a few people in the city of brazil.

Early as next week.

Tonight... "some" people are reacting to the stimulus check around the wabash valley.

The ones we spoke with today are happy for the extra assistance in their wallets.

News 10's porsha williams is live in our newsroom... she has more on how some feel about the relief package.

I wanted to see how they felt about the $600 coming their way.

[take pkg outcue: about it though duration:1:56] "i'm happy with that but there are others out there more needy and need a lot more help then perhaps me."

Lisa kite says she has plans with the incoming money.

"it will give me more heat give me more food on the table and help me pay bills."

Meanwhile individuals like keyt aren't the only ones benefiting from the package.

Dr. robert guell is an i-s-u economics professor.

He says the relief bill will also help businesses.

"it reopened the paycheck protection program for small businesses to borrow to keep people on so there is money there.

There are pieces of money for the airline industry and for the hospitality industry."

People who are unemployed will get 300 dollars a week.

Folks who make less than 75 thousand will qualify for the 600 dollar payment.

It's a payment jessica cory from brazil is eager to see.

She's fine with amount being half of the last stimulus check.

"i mean i'm happy about it i mean everybody is complaining about how much it is but 600 is 600.

It's better than not having anything at all.

So i'm okay with it."

Cory says the last payment really helped her out.

"actually i'm getting my keep tires fixed.

I just bought me a jeep with the first stimulus.

I gotta get the brakes and tires and get it on the road.

All in all she says any money during this tough economic time is a benefit.

"there's people other places who aint got nothing at all so if there giving 600 dollars be appreciative of the help if not i'm not going to complain about it though.

Dr. guell though.

Dr. guell also told me a married couple will get 1200 dollars.

We'll keep you posted as soon as payments are issued out.

