Angry crowds rallied at the Port of Dover , UK, on Tuesday to express frustration over a cross-channel ban on freight to and from France that has left hundreds of truckers stranded.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Port of Dover A cross-channel port situated in Dover, Kent, south-east England Hundreds of lorry drivers stranded as border remains closed



Lorry drivers have spent a second night sleeping in their vehicles waiting for the UK-France border to reopen. France implemented a travel and freight ban for 48 hours on Sunday, leaving at least hundreds of lorries stranded near the Port of Dover. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 00:53 Published on January 1, 1970 Thousands of freight lorries backed up at Dover



Thousands of freight lorries cannot cross the sea through the Port of Dover due to new border restrictions between the UK and France. Traffic was halted for 48 hours in the wake of fresh concerns over the spread of a new strain of coronavirus. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 00:57 Published now Vehicles turned away from Port of Dover as France closes border



Police and port staff turn vehicles away in Dover after a travel ban by Franceresulted in the port having to close. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published on December 23, 0313