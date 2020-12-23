Owensboro Health To Administer COVID-19 Vaccine

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 1 day ago

Tomorrow also on schedule for wednesday ---- vaccinations for owensboro health employees.

Health-care workers there will also receive moderna's dose.

And after days of wondering when those doses would arrive - the uncertainty is over.

44news reporter jake thomas has reaction about the day hospital staff has been waiting months to finally get here owensboro wasn one of the first cities in kentucky to receive the vaccine and after a confusing few days of not knowing when the vaccine would make it to their doors, the hospital will officially receive their first round of vaccines to deliver to their front line health care workers on tuesday night?wee going to go live with our first administrations of our vaccine, which we will do in here in our auditorium tomorrow.

We have selected people from the front lines that have been in direct patient care with covid patients from the beginning, and once that event is completed, we will open a vaccine clinic here in this building, and we are allowing people to start scheduling appointments now?

And the medical staff here at owensboro health was a little disappointed to not be one of the first hospitals in the state chosen to receive the vaccine, but now theye glad they waited, as this first shipment of the maderna vaccine has more than 4000 doses in it?wee very excited right now.

I mean, wee ecstatic that wee getting it.

Wee going to get it before the end of the year, and wee going to get a sufficient quantity that really going to allow us to offer this to all of our tier one members that want the vaccine.

We really anticipate being able to get this to everyone here that wants it in the next two to three weeks?

Physicians, nurses, and respiratory therapist will be some of the first allowed to get one of the 4,000 doses of the vaccine available at the hospital but owensboro health doesn expect this first round of vaccines to change too much when it comes to how their city is impacted by covid?it most likely going to take a little bit longer than just getting those vaccines out.

This is the first step in the real fight that going to end this pandemic, but getting our staff immunized will hopefully impact and filter out into the community.

Childress said he hopes to see these vaccines really making a difference in the owensboro community in the next 4-6 months.

