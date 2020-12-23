‘Doctors, nurses are real Superman & Wonder Woman’: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the medical fraternity for their service during the Covid-19 pandemic.
While speaking at the convocation of Lucknow's King George Medical University via video conferencing, Singh said, “The world has understood that the real 'Superman' and 'Wonder Woman' are our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.
We will always remain grateful to our medical fraternity for their service during the pandemic.” He added that the fight against the novel coronavirus is not over yet.
He cautioned people regarding the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus and assured that the fight will not be over till everyone in the world is vaccinated.
Singh also said that the Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine will soon be reaching India.
Five people were charred to death on December 22 after their car caught fire on colliding with a tanker truck carrying diesel on the Yamuna Expressway near Uttar Pradesh's Agra. Police informed that the truck took a wrong turn while moving at a high speed, following which the car heading to Lucknow from Agra collided with it. The occupants of the car got trapped inside it after the crash because of its central lock system. The fire brigade was called in, but by the time the fire was controlled, all five occupants of the car were badly burnt. The truck driver fled the scene after the crash. Watch the full video for more.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was detained by police in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. Akhilesh was detained after he sat on a dharna in Lucknow to protest against the Centre’s farm laws. Yadav was scheduled to visit Kannauj and lead a farmers’ protest. Anti-riot teams were deployed after security was beefed up outside his residence. Yadav broke the cordon and sat on a dharna near the Samajwadi Party office. Police detained several SP workers who joined the party chief. This comes as farmers have called for a nationwide strike on Tuesday from 11 am till 3 pm. Watch the full video for more details.
ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman caught up with Chris Pine, who shared what fans can expect from the return of Steve Trevor in "Wonder Woman 1984". Plus, Pedro Pascal shares what it was like to return to the..
"Wonder Woman 1984" will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25, Christmas Day.
It's the first in a series of Warner Bros. movies to premiere on HBO Max and theaters at the same time.
HBO..