'Doctors, nurses are real Superman & Wonder Woman': Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the medical fraternity for their service during the Covid-19 pandemic.

While speaking at the convocation of Lucknow's King George Medical University via video conferencing, Singh said, “The world has understood that the real 'Superman' and 'Wonder Woman' are our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

We will always remain grateful to our medical fraternity for their service during the pandemic.” He added that the fight against the novel coronavirus is not over yet.

He cautioned people regarding the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus and assured that the fight will not be over till everyone in the world is vaccinated.

Singh also said that the Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine will soon be reaching India.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended King George Medical University's Foundation Day event on December 22 via video-conferencing. At the event, he said, "The fight is not over yet. You must have heard about the new coronavirus strain in Britain, it is a serious issue. The fight will continue till every person in the world is vaccinated. Our scientists will soon complete the tests and trials of COVID-19 vaccines. Russia's Sputnik V vaccine will also be reaching India." He further said, "Post COVID-19 crisis, the world has understood that the real 'Superman' and 'Wonder Woman' are our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. We will always remain grateful to them for their service during the pandemic."

