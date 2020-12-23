Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Real 'Superman' and 'Wonder Woman' are doctors, nurses: Rajnath Singh

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:26s - Published
Real 'Superman' and 'Wonder Woman' are doctors, nurses: Rajnath Singh

Real 'Superman' and 'Wonder Woman' are doctors, nurses: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended King George Medical University's Foundation Day event on December 22 via video-conferencing.

At the event, he said, "The fight is not over yet.

You must have heard about the new coronavirus strain in Britain, it is a serious issue.

The fight will continue till every person in the world is vaccinated.

Our scientists will soon complete the tests and trials of COVID-19 vaccines.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine will also be reaching India." He further said, "Post COVID-19 crisis, the world has understood that the real 'Superman' and 'Wonder Woman' are our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

We will always remain grateful to them for their service during the pandemic."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India

Rajnath speaks to Japanese counterpart

 Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday spoke to his Japanese counterpart Kishi Nobuo and discussed issues relating to bilateral defence and security..
IndiaTimes
Made-in-India defence equipment: Rajnath Singh on atmanirbhar mission #HTLS2020 [Video]

Made-in-India defence equipment: Rajnath Singh on atmanirbhar mission #HTLS2020

As the NDA government pursues its 'atmanirbhar bharat' (self-reliant India) mission, defence minister Rajnath Singh explained its impact on the defence industry. At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, the senior BJP leader listed the various efforts by the government to give a fillip to domestic defence equipment manufacturers. He said that the objective of making India self-reliant in defence would not be realised in just a few years, but an important step had already been taken. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:01Published

Wonder Woman Wonder Woman superhero appearing in DC Comics publications and related media

Mask entrepreneur inspired by Wonder Woman thanks her superhero via Zoom

 Angelina Ritto's mask-making business on Etsy exploded after a tweet by "Wonder Woman" actress Lynda Carter. Vladimir Duthiers connects, via Zoom, a TV superhero..
CBS News

Wonder Woman sequel falters at international box office

 Gal Gadot's superhero return made just $38.5m (£29m) in the 39 countries where it opened last week.
BBC News

Gal Gadot calls disabled girl 'the true Wonder Woman'

 The star of the movie donated thousands to Carmela Chillery-Watson's fundraising campaign.
BBC News

Superman Superman Fictional superhero


Gam-COVID-Vac Gam-COVID-Vac Viral vector vaccine based on human adenovirus

Russia will jointly produce Sputnik V vaccine with India: Envoy

 Russian envoy in New Delhi Nikolay Kudashev on Monday said Moscow will jointly produce the Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19 along with India and it will be..
IndiaTimes

Russia working with India to jointly produce Sputnik V vaccine: Russian envoy

 Russia is working with India to jointly produce Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at Dr Reddy's Laboratories for use in India, Russia and other countries, said..
IndiaTimes

Russia signs more deals with India to make 300 million Sputnik V vaccines

 India will produce about 300 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines next year, a Russian official was quoted as saying, nearly three times the..
IndiaTimes