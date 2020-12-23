Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:26s - Published 3 minutes ago

Real 'Superman' and 'Wonder Woman' are doctors, nurses: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended King George Medical University's Foundation Day event on December 22 via video-conferencing.

At the event, he said, "The fight is not over yet.

You must have heard about the new coronavirus strain in Britain, it is a serious issue.

The fight will continue till every person in the world is vaccinated.

Our scientists will soon complete the tests and trials of COVID-19 vaccines.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine will also be reaching India." He further said, "Post COVID-19 crisis, the world has understood that the real 'Superman' and 'Wonder Woman' are our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

We will always remain grateful to them for their service during the pandemic."