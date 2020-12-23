Video Credit: KEZI - Published 2 minutes ago

Zelda Sudhoff, 63-year-old Greg Poitra, and 61-year-old Sharon Poitra were last seen driving a 2007 White Toyota Martix with Oregon plates "502 CWD.

Granddaughter and grandparents go missing while looking for Christmas Tree

11" new tonight at 11-- a desperate plea for help from a eugene mother--after her 4- year-old daughter and her parents went missing yesterday in the willamette national forest.

Chynna-- days before the holiday-- jada sudhoffs daughter--zelda and her parents-- sharon and greg--- went missing while looking for a christmas tree to cut down.

Over 24-hours later-- the search is getting larger--but so far there's no sign of the three.

"(pause)..i don't know what to do."

Jada sudhoff says her parents-picked up her 4-year-old daughter--zelda monday afternoon.

Cut down a fresh christmas tree in the willamatte national forest.

"she though that this was going to be such a fun adventure going to cut a tree down and she was so extcited."

But sudhoff says she started to feel like something was wrong when she didn't hear an update from her parents 63-year old greg and 6-year-old sharon poitra.

"i kind of was just like its odd i haven't heard back from them, but i told myself i was foing to weight until morning."

Tuesday morning-- she tried calling her parents again but no one answered "when both of them we to voicemail, i knew something was wrong, because my mom doesn't want her phone dead, she wants it charged."

She drove to her parents house and found their white toyota matrix missing too.

Neighbors told sudoff--they never saw the car retrun home.

Leading her to believe--zelda-- greg--and sharon--- are lost--- somewhere in the forest..

"i just can't imagine her being out there another night.

I know they can do whatever they cant to keep her safe, my parents, but they have their own medical issues too, and i'm sure they're all really scared."

Sudoff says-- volunteers from the community have searched roads around mckenzie bridge and fall creek--- so far no clues.

But sheriff deputies says the last ping from their cell phones show the three were heading north of walterville.

"if i got nothing for christmas but for them to come home, that's all i want, i don't need anything except for my daughter and my parents."

Chynna-- the lane county sheriff's office is helping find zelda, greg and sharon.

One deputy told sudhoff-- he won't sleep until the three have been found.

Live in eugene connor mccarthy kezi