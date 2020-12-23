Baloch activist found dead, was a vocal critic of Pakistan | Oneindia News
Baloch activist Karima Baloch who was a vocal critic of Pakistan was found dead under mysterious circumstances a day after she went missing in Canada's Toronto.
37-yr-old Karima Baloch was granted asylum in Canada in 2016 after she was persecuted by the authorities in Pakistan due to her work related to human rights.
