‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada

There is massive outrage over the mysterious death of activist and Pakistan critic Karima Baloch.

Now, her husband has demanded a probe by authorities in Canada.

Karima Baloch’s husband Hammal Haidar tweeted, ‘Karima Baloch’s death needs further inquiry.

My wife was an immensely courageous and spirited person.

Her work as an internationally prominent activist speaks for itself.

I believe it’s our right to request the Canadian authorities to leave no stone unturned in looking into the circumstances of her death as well the threats she had been facing since moving to the country.

We have cooperated with the police and will continue to do so.’ Karima Baloch had been a crusader for Baloch rights and a vocal critic of the Pakistani Army and had led campaigns against enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

Chillai Kalan music festival brings Army and locals closer in JandK's Shopian [Video]

Chillai Kalan music festival brings Army and locals closer in JandK's Shopian

Chilai Kalan music festival was organised by the Indian Army at the Batpora Sports Stadium in the Shopian district of South Kashmir. Aim of the music festival was to promote Kashmiri culture, handicraft and cuisine.The event witnessed crowd turnout of over 3,000 locals from Pulwama, Budgam and Shopian. Several local artists charmed the audience with their melodious and energetic performances, which compelled the locals to get on their feet and dance.One of the visitors said, "Around 2,000 - 3,000 people have come here from all walks of life. Everyone is happy as a good relationship is being established with army personnel as Shopian already holds a bad reputation for having militancy issues. Therefore I think, the program was a good initiative." GOC Victor Force, Major General Rashim Bali said, "As you can see the audience turnout here, it straight away shows that there are no differences, which Pakistan constantly tries to create. If we keep on going like this than our expectations from 'peace' will be attained soon."

Karima Baloch's mysterious death is not an act of suicide or accident: Hakeem Baloch [Video]

Karima Baloch's mysterious death is not an act of suicide or accident: Hakeem Baloch

A Baloch leader has demanded through investigation into the mysterious death of Banuk Karima Baloch, a political and human rights activist in Canada as she was receiving life threats and abusive messages on her social media accounts. Hakeem Baloch, President of Baloch National Movement UK Zone, who is also her close friend, call her a brave lady who can't commit suicide. The 37-year-old Baloch activist, who came to Canada in 2016, campaigned extensively against disappearances and human rights violations in the troubled Balochistan province. Karima was among many young and educated Baloch political activists who have migrated to Europe, Canada and the United States. They even face life threats in the West as Islamabad accuses them as 'traitors' for raising human rights issues in Balochistan.

Pakistani Human Rights Activist Found Dead in Canada

 A Pakistani human rights activist who had been missing for days has been found dead in Toronto. Karima Baloch, 37, who had been living in exile in Canada for..
WorldNews

Indian Army refutes Pakistan''s claim of targeting UN vehicle in PoK

 Pakistan Army had been put on high alert amidst a possible threat of another attempt by India to conduct a surgical strike inside Pakistani territory.
Pakistan Foreign Minister alleges 'India planning surgical strike' [Video]

Pakistan Foreign Minister alleges 'India planning surgical strike'

2016's surgical strike continues to haunt Pakistan. Pakistan has claimed that "India is planning surgical strike to divert attention from its 'domestic troubles'". Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi claimed that Islamabad has 'credible inputs'. Qureshi's made startling claims during press conference in Abu Dhabi on December 18. "An important development has cropped up [...] I've learned through our intelligence forces [...] that India is planning a surgical strike against Pakistan," Pakistan's news outlet Dawn quoted Qureshi. NSA to Pakistan Prime Minister in a series of tweets echoed with Pakistan Foreign Minister. Foreign Minister's comments come amid frequent ceasefire violations by his country. His claims come days after two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) opposite Naushera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district by the Indian Army while retaliating to ceasefire violation by the Pakistan. Qureshi made similar claims in April 2019 when he had said Pakistan has "reliable intelligence" that India will attack. In 2016, days after Pakistani terrorists attacked the Indian Army at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army conducted a surgical strike across Line of Control in Pakistan occupied Kashmir and destroyed launch pads completely, killing many terrorists.

Missing Pakistani activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto

Karima Baloch was a critic of human rights abuses in Pakistan and a supporter of autonomy for...
Baloch activist found dead, was a vocal critic of Pakistan | Oneindia News [Video]

Baloch activist found dead, was a vocal critic of Pakistan | Oneindia News

Baloch activist Karima Baloch who was a vocal critic of Pakistan was found dead under mysterious circumstances a day after she went missing in Canada's Toronto. 37-yr-old Karima Baloch was granted..

