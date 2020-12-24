‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada

There is massive outrage over the mysterious death of activist and Pakistan critic Karima Baloch.

Now, her husband has demanded a probe by authorities in Canada.

Karima Baloch’s husband Hammal Haidar tweeted, ‘Karima Baloch’s death needs further inquiry.

My wife was an immensely courageous and spirited person.

Her work as an internationally prominent activist speaks for itself.

I believe it’s our right to request the Canadian authorities to leave no stone unturned in looking into the circumstances of her death as well the threats she had been facing since moving to the country.

We have cooperated with the police and will continue to do so.’ Karima Baloch had been a crusader for Baloch rights and a vocal critic of the Pakistani Army and had led campaigns against enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

Watch the full video for all the details.