Friends of Karima Baloch hold protest outside Toronto Police Headquarter

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:32s - Published
The "Friends of Karima Baloch" staged a protest outside Toronto Police Headquarter on Friday and demanded justice for Karima Baloch.

The protesters were raising the posters "Who killed Karima Baloch?

Pakistan" "Pakistan Intelligence Get out of Canada" "Toronto Police Do More Investigation" and "Justice for Karima Baloch".

Despite Christmas Eve and Covid Lockdown, a couple dozen protesters managed to gather outside Toronto Police Headquarters.

The Protesters rejected Toronto Police findings of no foul play about her mysterious death.

Karima Baloch's dead body was found drowning in Ontario Lake Toronto harbourfront last Monday morning after being missing Sunday afternoon.

The leaders of Hindu Forum Canada, the Committee of Progressive Pakistani Canadians, Indo-Canada Kashmir Council, Hindu Advocacy Council and Progressive Muslim Associations participated in this protest.

Hindu Forum Canada's Press Note stated that It is a well-known fact that Karima Baloch received many death threats and her family members and friends had been abducted and murdered in Pakistan occupied Balochistan during the past 20 years.

Amnesty International has called for a thorough investigation into Karima Baloch's suspicious death.

She was strong-spirited, and her determination was to aware the world about Baloch human rights abuses carried out by the Pakistan army.

She moved to Canada to save her life but death threats chased her all along and finally she met a mysterious death fate what his family and friends believe an henious act of murder.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Toronto Police Service Toronto Police Service The police agency servicing Toronto, Canada


Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

Man convicted of killing American journalist Daniel Pearl to be released

 A man convicted and sentenced to death in the 2002 murder and beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl is set to be released in Pakistan. In April, a court..
CBS News
MEA slams Pak's leadership for accusing India, calls it their daily routine to make humorous statements [Video]

MEA slams Pak's leadership for accusing India, calls it their daily routine to make humorous statements

Addressing a press conference in the national capital on December 24, the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava said, "India will host the next meeting between Uzbekistan, India, Iran on Chabahar; dates yet to be finalised. Afghanistan as a major stakeholder will be invited for this meeting." On being asked about the Pakistan leadership accusing India of conducting 'False Flag' operation, Srivastava added, "It has become a daily routine of Pakistan's leadership to make such fictitious and humorous statements. There is no basis for such statements and should be ignored."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published

Toronto Police Headquarters Toronto Police Headquarters


Balochistan, Pakistan Balochistan, Pakistan Province of Pakistan

‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada [Video]

‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada

There is massive outrage over the mysterious death of activist and Pakistan critic Karima Baloch. Now, her husband has demanded a probe by authorities in Canada. Karima Baloch’s husband Hammal Haidar tweeted, ‘Karima Baloch’s death needs further inquiry. My wife was an immensely courageous and spirited person. Her work as an internationally prominent activist speaks for itself. I believe it’s our right to request the Canadian authorities to leave no stone unturned in looking into the circumstances of her death as well the threats she had been facing since moving to the country. We have cooperated with the police and will continue to do so.’ Karima Baloch had been a crusader for Baloch rights and a vocal critic of the Pakistani Army and had led campaigns against enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:08Published
Karima Baloch's mysterious death is not an act of suicide or accident: Hakeem Baloch [Video]

Karima Baloch's mysterious death is not an act of suicide or accident: Hakeem Baloch

A Baloch leader has demanded through investigation into the mysterious death of Banuk Karima Baloch, a political and human rights activist in Canada as she was receiving life threats and abusive messages on her social media accounts. Hakeem Baloch, President of Baloch National Movement UK Zone, who is also her close friend, call her a brave lady who can't commit suicide. The 37-year-old Baloch activist, who came to Canada in 2016, campaigned extensively against disappearances and human rights violations in the troubled Balochistan province. Karima was among many young and educated Baloch political activists who have migrated to Europe, Canada and the United States. They even face life threats in the West as Islamabad accuses them as 'traitors' for raising human rights issues in Balochistan.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:25Published