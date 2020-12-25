Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:32s - Published 8 minutes ago

Friends of Karima Baloch hold protest outside Toronto Police Headquarter

The "Friends of Karima Baloch" staged a protest outside Toronto Police Headquarter on Friday and demanded justice for Karima Baloch.

The protesters were raising the posters "Who killed Karima Baloch?

Pakistan" "Pakistan Intelligence Get out of Canada" "Toronto Police Do More Investigation" and "Justice for Karima Baloch".

Despite Christmas Eve and Covid Lockdown, a couple dozen protesters managed to gather outside Toronto Police Headquarters.

The Protesters rejected Toronto Police findings of no foul play about her mysterious death.

Karima Baloch's dead body was found drowning in Ontario Lake Toronto harbourfront last Monday morning after being missing Sunday afternoon.

The leaders of Hindu Forum Canada, the Committee of Progressive Pakistani Canadians, Indo-Canada Kashmir Council, Hindu Advocacy Council and Progressive Muslim Associations participated in this protest.

Hindu Forum Canada's Press Note stated that It is a well-known fact that Karima Baloch received many death threats and her family members and friends had been abducted and murdered in Pakistan occupied Balochistan during the past 20 years.

Amnesty International has called for a thorough investigation into Karima Baloch's suspicious death.

She was strong-spirited, and her determination was to aware the world about Baloch human rights abuses carried out by the Pakistan army.

She moved to Canada to save her life but death threats chased her all along and finally she met a mysterious death fate what his family and friends believe an henious act of murder.