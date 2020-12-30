Protest held outside Washington’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch

Global  
 

A protest was held outside the Canadian embassy in Washington DC on December 29 afternoon over the death of human rights activist Karima Baloch.

Protestors demanded a formal investigation into her death.

Karima Baloch, also known as Mehrab, was a prominent Baloch voice.

She went missing on last Sunday and her body was found a day later in Toronto, Canada.

Toronto Police said they don't consider her death to be suspicious but protestors including fellow Baloch and other minorities from Pakistan say she had gotten several threats for her activism against the Pakistan government.

