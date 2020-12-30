Protest held outside Washington’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
A protest was held outside the Canadian embassy in Washington DC on December 29 afternoon over the death of human rights activist Karima Baloch.
Protestors demanded a formal investigation into her death.
Karima Baloch, also known as Mehrab, was a prominent Baloch voice.
She went missing on last Sunday and her body was found a day later in Toronto, Canada.
Toronto Police said they don't consider her death to be suspicious but protestors including fellow Baloch and other minorities from Pakistan say she had gotten several threats for her activism against the Pakistan government.
The "Friends of Karima Baloch" staged a protest outside Toronto Police Headquarter on Friday and demanded justice for Karima Baloch. The protesters were raising the posters "Who killed Karima Baloch? Pakistan" "Pakistan Intelligence Get out of Canada" "Toronto Police Do More Investigation" and "Justice for Karima Baloch". Despite Christmas Eve and Covid Lockdown, a couple dozen protesters managed to gather outside Toronto Police Headquarters. The Protesters rejected Toronto Police findings of no foul play about her mysterious death. Karima Baloch's dead body was found drowning in Ontario Lake Toronto harbourfront last Monday morning after being missing Sunday afternoon. The leaders of Hindu Forum Canada, the Committee of Progressive Pakistani Canadians, Indo-Canada Kashmir Council, Hindu Advocacy Council and Progressive Muslim Associations participated in this protest. Hindu Forum Canada's Press Note stated that It is a well-known fact that Karima Baloch received many death threats and her family members and friends had been abducted and murdered in Pakistan occupied Balochistan during the past 20 years. Amnesty International has called for a thorough investigation into Karima Baloch's suspicious death. She was strong-spirited, and her determination was to aware the world about Baloch human rights abuses carried out by the Pakistan army. She moved to Canada to save her life but death threats chased her all along and finally she met a mysterious death fate what his family and friends believe an henious act of murder.
Several members of the Baloch National Movement (BNM) held a protest in front of the Canadian Embassy in Washington, DC over the death of activist Karima Baloch. Demanding further investigation by Toronto police into the death of Karima, the demonstrators outside the embassy raised slogans against Pakistan and held placards which read "Baloch lives matters" and "Pakistan killed Karima Baloch." This comes after BNM submitted a letter to the Canadian Embassy requesting an investigation into her death. A similar protest took place outside Canada's Mission in Houston by Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement, to condemn the death of the Baloch activist, who died under mysterious circumstances. Karima's dead body was found in Ontario Lake Toronto harbourfront last week under mysterious circumstances. The Toronto police on December 23 termed the death of Karima Baloch had campaigned vigorously against the disappearances and human rights violations in the troubled Balochistan province of Pakistan.
Baloch Diaspora in Canada arranged a vigil in remembrance of Karima Baloch on December 26 on Lake Ontario Toronto harbourfront. Karima Baloch went missing on Dec 20 and her body was found in Ontario Lake next day. Karima Baloch's friends and family gathered to remember her life and struggle for Baloch Human Rights. Her husband Hammal Haidar asked for an independent inquiry into his wife's 'murder'. Karima used to fight for the rights of Baloch people in Pakistan, where the Army has been accused of carrying out gross human rights violation against the community.
There is massive outrage over the mysterious death of activist and Pakistan critic Karima Baloch. Now, her husband has demanded a probe by authorities in Canada.
