Watch: Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal ties knot with choreographer Dhanashree Verma

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma tied the knot on Tuesday.

The couple married in a Hindu ceremony at the Karma Lake resort in Gurugram.

Pictures of the newlyweds surfaced on the internet soon after their wedding rituals.

Earlier in August, Yuzvendra had shared pictures from their roka ceremony.

The duo had posed for a few pictures and were seen along with their family members.