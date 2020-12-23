History of Swear Words Trailer

Global  
 

History of Swear Words - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Soon you'll learn the history of something so potent, so crucial, so vital to our culture.

The f-cking sh-t we live for.

History of Swear Words with Nicolas Cage is coming to Netflix January 5, motherf-ckers.

Nicolas Cage hosts this proudly profane series that explores the history and impact of some of the most notorious bad words in the English language.

Starring Nicolas Cage (Host), Sarah Silverman, Nick Offerman, Jim Jeffries, Nikki Glaser, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Patti Harrison, Elvis Mitchell release date January 5, 2021 (on Netflix)


