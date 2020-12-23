Mumbai’s private hospital ward boy molests female patient, arrested

A ward boy allegedly molested a female patient at a private hospital in Mumbai.

The 25-year-old accused has been arrested by the police.

The female patient was admitted to the hospital for a surgery on December 16.

The accused allegedly molested her on the pretext of applying medicine on December 17.

“We have registered an FIR & taken the accused into custody,” informed a Police official.

