Mumbai’s private hospital ward boy molests female patient, arrested

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:07s - Published
A ward boy allegedly molested a female patient at a private hospital in Mumbai.

The 25-year-old accused has been arrested by the police.

The female patient was admitted to the hospital for a surgery on December 16.

The accused allegedly molested her on the pretext of applying medicine on December 17.

“We have registered an FIR & taken the accused into custody,” informed a Police official.

