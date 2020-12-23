Mumbai’s private hospital ward boy molests female patient, arrested

Christmas celebrations in full swing across several cities in India. Churches were decorated to celebrate the festival. People were seen celebrating the Christian festival. People are celebrating Christmas this year amid the pandemic. Restrictions are also in place in view of the covid-19 pandemic. However, people were seen visiting church at various locations. Visuals from Christmas eve from Chennai, Delhi, Amritsar and other places. People visited churches in Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, and other places. Churches were decorated in Varanasi, Delhi among other places.
Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers including women were injured after they were lathi-charged by Police in WB's North 24 Parganas. The incident happened while they were protesting outside Khardah Police Station on evening of December 23.
Briefing about the plans to ensure implementation of ban on crackers to control pollution in Delhi, Police Commissioner, SN Shrivastava informed that teams have been formed in every Police district. "In view of pollution, use/sale of crackers is banned (in Delhi). Strict laws in place, strict action will be taken against anyone found bursting/selling crackers. Team formed in every Police district, they inspect their respective areas," said Commissioner SN Shrivastava.
A man from Hardoi climbed atop a water tank along with his family in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Family demanded action from Hardoi administration against local goons, who allegedly attempted to grab their property and encroached upon their house. They threatened to commit suicide if their demands are not fulfilled. One of the villagers said, "Police is taking care of them, they are being provided food."