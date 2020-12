Video Credit: Guardian - Duration: 02:15s - Published 8 minutes ago

Violence erupts in Brazil after a black man is beaten to death outside supermarket

A black man has died after being beaten by supermarket security guards in the city of Porto Alegre on the eve of Black Consciousness Day.

Videos of the incident circulated on social media and have sparked outrage and protests across Brazil, with people entering Carrefour supermarkets and demanding justice for Freitas