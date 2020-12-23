Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Incredible amateur footage of Saturn/Jupiter Conjunction with Jupiter Moons

Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Incredible amateur footage of Saturn/Jupiter Conjunction with Jupiter Moons

Incredible amateur footage of Saturn/Jupiter Conjunction with Jupiter Moons

The clear night allowed one amateur photographer to capture Saturn and Jupiter along with the incredible moons of Jupiter.

The moons can be seen twinkling and pointing in the direction of the descending planet Saturn.

These planets have not had such a conjunction for 800 years and this one will happen on the winter solstice, the darkest day of 2020.

Many people will be looking up on Monday December 21, 2020 when the full conjunction occurs.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jupiter and Saturn spotted from London as planets set for first conjunction in almost 400 years [Video]

Jupiter and Saturn spotted from London as planets set for first conjunction in almost 400 years

Jupiter and Saturn could be seen from London as the two planets are set for their first conjunction in almost 400 years.Footage from December 20 shows the two planets illuminated in the night's sky.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:08Published
Jupiter and Saturn are heading toward a conjunction [Video]

Jupiter and Saturn are heading toward a conjunction

An amateur photographer captured the near conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn in December 17th. The photographer was able to even capture the moons of Jupiter when zooming in, they are very small and..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:25Published
Planets Combining to Form Rare 'Christmas Star' [Video]

Planets Combining to Form Rare 'Christmas Star'

NEW YORK — Astronomers are calling it the Great Conjunction of 2020. On December 21 — coincidentally the winter solstice — the two largest planets in our solar system will appear to almost merge..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:09Published