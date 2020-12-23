Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 01:01s - Published 2 minutes ago

Incredible amateur footage of Saturn/Jupiter Conjunction with Jupiter Moons

The clear night allowed one amateur photographer to capture Saturn and Jupiter along with the incredible moons of Jupiter.

The moons can be seen twinkling and pointing in the direction of the descending planet Saturn.

These planets have not had such a conjunction for 800 years and this one will happen on the winter solstice, the darkest day of 2020.

Many people will be looking up on Monday December 21, 2020 when the full conjunction occurs.