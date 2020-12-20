Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 00:25s - Published 6 minutes ago

Jupiter and Saturn are heading toward a conjunction

An amateur photographer captured the near conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn in December 17th.

The photographer was able to even capture the moons of Jupiter when zooming in, they are very small and faint, but they are visible in the video.

This conjunction is set to occur on December 21,2020.

Many believe this amazing and rare conjunction is a sign in the heavens, but we will have to wait to discover the true meaning.