Prepared meal distribution in Stewartville

Thanks to some extra cares act funding... city leaders in stewartville are making sure no one goes hungry this holiday season.

Madelyne is going to share this recent partnership with local restaurants and the economic development authority.

So not only is this partnership helping out the community with food... but it's also helping out small businesses in the area.

The stewartville eda and city leaders are donating money to six different restaurants with the mission of providing prepared meals to the community.

The mayor, jimmie?

"*john king, tells me te pandemic is causing financial stress on a lot of people and he didn't want to see that continue through the holidays.

He says after word got around this was happening... more people stepped forward to "our community has always been very good about involving their self in helping out.

It's the time of the year and everything else, i think it's bringing out the good in everybody.

The ones that are having a little better year, none of us are having the best, but some of us are having a little better year than others.

It's their way of giving back and try to help everybody just have a merry christmas."

So just to prove that point the mayor just said... one pizza shop is donating over 500 boxes pizza.

He says they're worried they're going to have too much food and not enough thank you madelyne.

The first distribution was yesterday... but if you missed it, there's another one ?

"(next tuesday at1 o'clock.

It'll be in the civic center parking