Free food distributions in Southwest Florida

Here are a list of places you can get free food if you or your family is in need.

Arrive Tuesday, keeping hightemperatures in the low 70sthrough mid-week.FOX 4 IS COMMITED TO FINDINGWAYS FOR PEOPLE TO GET ON THEIRFEET DURING THE PANDEMIC.

THAT’SWHY WE WANT TO TELL YOU ABOUTSOME FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTIONS.SAINT MATTHEW’S HOUSE WILL HAVETWO OF THEM IN NAPLESTOMORROW...ON CHRISTMAS EVE.

THEFIRST ONE IS FROM 10 TO 11 ATPEOPLE OF GOD CHURCH.

THE OTHERONE IS AT FIRST HAITIAN BAPTISTCHURCH FROM ONE TO THREE.SALTY PAPA’S IN FORT MYERS ISGIVING AWAY A THOUSAND FREE HOTMEALS ON CHRISTMAS EVE.

PEOPLEIN THE COMMUNITY HAVE BEENDROPPING OFF DONATIONS SINCE THEWORD GOT OUT.

IF YOU WOULD LIKETO ENJOYTURKEY...STUFFING....MASHEDPOTATOES...AND ALL THE OTHERTRADITIONAL HOLIDAY FOODS.