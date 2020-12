Food distributions in Southwest Florida

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:41s - Published 3 minutes ago

If you are in need of food there are several food distribution sties to head to today in Immokalee and Fort Myers.

DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME...LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS HAVE BEENPITCHING IN TO FEED THECOMMUNITY.

IF YOU’RE IN NEEDFREE MEALS...THE HARRY CHAPIN FOOD BANK WILLHOLD TWO FOOD DISTRIBUTIONSTODAY.

ONE IS AT THE BOYS ANDGIRLS CLUB IN IMMOKALEETHE OTHER ONE IS AT COPPERHEADGOLF CLUB IN LEHIGH ACRES.

YOUCAN GO TO EITHER LOCATIONBETWEEN 10 A-M AND NOON.ON NEW YEAR’S EVE... SAINTMATTHEW’S HOUSE WILL BE GIVINGAWAY FREE MEALS AT TWO DIFFERENTPLACES.

FROM 10 TO 11 A-M...VOLUNTEERS WILL BE AT PEOPLE OFGOD CHURCH IN NAPLES.

FROM TWOTO SIX...AND CREWS WILL BE ATMOUNT OLIVE A-M-E CHURCH IN