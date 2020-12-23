Congress High Command to take final decision on forming non-BJP district council in JandK

Global  
 

Speaking to media in Jammu on December 23, Spokesperson of JandK Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), Ravinder Sharma spoke on DDC election results.

Sharma said, "We contested DDC elections with NC-led alliance on seat sharing basis.

We can consider forming non-BJP district council, at places where BJP is not in majority.

Final decision will be taken by Congress High Command."


