Congress High Command to take final decision on forming non-BJP district council in JandK

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar on December 23, JKPDP leader and former JandK chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said, "I want to tell all Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders that fight with me politically, not through NIA, ED and CBI." "Democracy is about fundamental rights," she added.
Speaking to ANI on December 23, Vice President (VP) of Jammu Kashmir National Conference, Omar Abdullah spoke on DDC election results. Abdullah said, "I congratulate them (Bharatiya Janata Party) for their 3 seats (in Kashmir) but what about our 35 seats in Jammu. Admit that we have pan JandK presence." "BJP keeps calling (saying) us Kashmir based party. If we are Kashmir based with 35 seats in Jammu, then they are not even fully Jammu based," he added.
BJP's in-charge of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Anurag Thakur during his press conference informed that over 51% polling occurred in JandK's DDC elections. Further highlighting the vote share, Anurag Thakur said that BJP's vote share is 38.74% while that of Gupkar gang is 32.96%. Anurag Thakur said, "People participated extensively in the DDC election. Over 51% polling occurred which was very good compared to previous elections. Many parties in the Gupkar gang could not even challenge the BJP and Modi ji. BJP got 75 seats in Jammu and Kashmir which is the highest. The vote share of BJP is 38.74% and the total vote of Gupkar gang is 32.96%. BJP got a total of 4,87,364 votes and the total votes of NC, PDP and Congress together is 4,77,000 which is much less than BJP's vote."
