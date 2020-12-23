Global  
 

Trump pardons 15, including convicted Blackwater guards

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:57s - Published
Blackwater guards were convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad that left more than a dozen Iraqi civilians dead.


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump pardons security contractors involved in Baghdad massacre

 Slatten, Slough, Liberty and Heard are part of Trump's 15 pardons.
CBS News
Consumers cut back on spending as income drops [Video]

Consumers cut back on spending as income drops

Consumer spending dropped in November for the first time since the recovery from the recession started in May, weighed down by a plunge in income. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:41Published

Trump's presidential legacy, by the numbers

 Words matter. But numbers tell stories, too. Presidential historians and others will plumb them as they assess President Donald Trump's legacy.Trump's presidency..
New Zealand Herald
Why is Trump threatening the coronavirus aid bill? [Video]

Why is Trump threatening the coronavirus aid bill?

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:37Published

Academi American private military company

Trump issues wave of pre-Christmas pardons, holds off on signing COVID relief bill

 President Trump has issued more than a dozen pardons, including several former Republican Congress members; people who pleaded guilty as part of the Russia..
CBS News

Trump pardons security contractors in deadly Iraq shooting

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned four former government contractors convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad that left more than a dozen Iraqi civilians..
WorldNews

Baghdad Baghdad Capital of Iraq

A look at pardons, clemency in waning weeks of Trump tenure

 In the waning weeks of his presidency Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a slew of pardons and commutations, including former members of Congress convicted of..
WorldNews

Trump pardons 15, including Republican allies

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned 15 people, including Republican allies a 2016 campaign official ensnared in the Russia probe and former government..
WorldNews