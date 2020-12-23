|
|
|
Trump pardons 15, including convicted Blackwater guards
Trump pardons 15, including convicted Blackwater guards
Blackwater guards were convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad that left more than a dozen Iraqi civilians dead.
|
|
|