Flyers out of Tupelo to abide by coronavirus guidelines

You are planning to fly out of tupelo airport on contour airlines this holiday season, you will have to abide by coronavirus guidelines.

Wayne hereford talked to an airport board member about what some of those guidelines are.

Standup..'its no secret that the travel industry has been hit hard by the pandemic this year.its no different here at contour airlines by the pandemic this year.its no different here at contour airlines here at tupelo regional airport.

" (eric gibens -airport board chairman) "they have performed extraordinarily well over the last few weeks even with covid."

Airport board chairman eric gibens says contour airlines board dropped dramatically when the pandemic started.

He says things are looking better right now.

Natsoundbreak.....you can see that our enplanement number are slowing building back up..

He says the airline is using every precatuion it can right now to insure coronavirus safety.

You can see here at the baggage check- in area that there are plenty of signs that require passsengers to use social distancing.

We've learned that the company requires passengers tgo wear masks onboard their flights and the company offers free ones to those who don't have them.

The company is asking passengers to social distance onboard the planes as well.

The airport board chairman says they are keeping a close eye on the situation.

" i haven't spoken to contour this week .

I will follow up with them at the the end of this week to see how things are going."

Standup.."in tupelo wayne hereford wtva nine news.

