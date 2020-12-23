Gritty Granted Permission To Return To Wells Fargo Center When Flyers' Season Gets Underway

Don Bell Gives Behind-The-Scenes Look Of Covering Sixers Game Under COVID Guidelines



The Sixers tip-off their season tonight at the Wells Fargo Center against the Washington Wizards. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 02:28 Published 5 days ago

Gritty Demanding NHL To Allow Him Inside Flyers Games Once Season Starts In January



Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the NHL will start the 2021 season on Jan. 13, but mascots were not included in his announcements. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:27 Published 6 days ago