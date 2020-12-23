Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gritty Granted Permission To Return To Wells Fargo Center When Flyers' Season Gets Underway

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:17s - Published
Gritty Granted Permission To Return To Wells Fargo Center When Flyers' Season Gets UnderwayGritty launched an online petition to urge the NHL to consider him essential.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Don Bell Gives Behind-The-Scenes Look Of Covering Sixers Game Under COVID Guidelines [Video]

Don Bell Gives Behind-The-Scenes Look Of Covering Sixers Game Under COVID Guidelines

The Sixers tip-off their season tonight at the Wells Fargo Center against the Washington Wizards.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:28Published
Gritty Demanding NHL To Allow Him Inside Flyers Games Once Season Starts In January [Video]

Gritty Demanding NHL To Allow Him Inside Flyers Games Once Season Starts In January

Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the NHL will start the 2021 season on Jan. 13, but mascots were not included in his announcements.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:27Published
'The World Needs Gritty': Gritty Demanding NHL To Allow Him Inside Flyers Games Once Season Starts In January [Video]

'The World Needs Gritty': Gritty Demanding NHL To Allow Him Inside Flyers Games Once Season Starts In January

Gritty is demanding the NHL to allow him inside Flyers games at the Wells Fargo Center when the season begins in January. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:35Published