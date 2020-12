Bree's evening forecast: Wednesday, December 23, 2020 Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 03:01s - Published 2 days ago Bree Smith's evening forecast for Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Bree Smith's evening forecast for Wednesday, December 23, 2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend OF THIS.TEMPERATURES TODAYMILD,WINDY AS EXPECTED BUT CHANGESARE ALREADY COMING IN IN.WE KNEW WE WOULD HAVE CLOUDSTHICKENING THROUGHOUT THE DAYWHICH WE HAVE AND RAIN FALLINGTHROUGH AREAS WEST OF INTERSTATE65 RIGHT NOW.THE WIND IS EXPECTED TO INCREASETOWARDS MIDNIGHT.A HOWLING WET OVERNIGHTCONDITION TONIGHT AND THEN THEBOTTOM DROPS OUT TOMORROW.LET'S GET TO IT.SO WE ARE STILL TALKING ABOUTWET AND WINDY CONDITIONSTONIGHT.THAT COLD AIR THAT IS GOING TOPOUR INTO OUR AREA TOMORROW DOESLOOK LIKE IT'S GOING TO CREATEMORE SNOWFLAKES THAN WE WERETHINKING AT THIS TIME YESTERDAY.AND FOLKS ARE ALWAYS SO DIVIDEDABOUT SNOW, SOME LOVE IT, SOMEHATE IT FOR MY SNOW LOVERS IT'SGOING TO LOOK PRETTIER IN THESKY THAN IT'S GOING TO ADD UP ONTHE GROUND.WHICH THINK IS THE PERFECTKIND OF SNOW.WE ALL LIKE TO SEE IT FALL BUTMOST OF US DON'T LIKE TO CLEANIT UP.THAT'S MORE OF THE SETUP WE'RELOOKING AT.CHILLY CONDITIONS THIS MORNING.THAT'S GOING TO SEEM BALMYCOMPARED TO WHERE WE'RE GOING.60s RIGHT NOW WITH A SMATTERINGWITH LIGHT SHOWERS OUT WEST THATWILL INCREASE OVERNIGHT TONIGHT.WE'RE LOOKING AT A HALF TO ONEAND A HALF INCHES OF RAINBETWEEN NOW AND SUNRISE TOMORROWMORNING.SUNRISE IS THE KEY TIME TOWATCH.THAT'S WHEN THAT COLD AIR ISGOING TO SLIDE IN AND IT WILLSET THE STAGE FOR THAT SNOW TOMIX IN.OVERNIGHT TONIGHT CHILLYCONDITIONS.DOWN IN THE 30s AND WE WON'TWARM UP TOMORROW AS THAT COLDAIR POURS IN.WATCH THIS COMPUTER MODEL.IT TELLS A GREAT STORY.WE HAVE GOT POCKETS OF HEAVYRAIN TONIGHT.AGAIN HOWLING WIND AS WELL.AT SUNRISE WHEN THE COLD AIRCATCHES UP BUT NOTICE IT'S JUSTFOR FOLKS EAST OF 65.THIS IS NOT AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITYEVENT AS FAR AS WINTRY WEATHER.I'M CALLING A STORM 5 ALERT.FOLKS WEST I DON'T THINK YOU'LLSEE THE FLAKES FLYING.ONCE THE MORNING MIX IS OUT OFHERE IT'S THE AFTERNOON THATANOTHER LITTLE SLUG OF ENERGYCOMES IN AND WE'LL HAVE A PERIODWITH SOME SPOTTY SHOWERS, EVENSOME BRIEF SNOW SHOWERS.AGAIN ALONG AND EAST OF 65.IF YOU'RE IN THE WESTERN TIERYOU'RE IN IT FOR THE COLD.EVEN INTO THE AFTERNOON ANDOVERNIGHT.SO YES, IS IT POSSIBLE THATGRASSY SURFACES WILL PICK IT UPALONG 65.IT IS.A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THENATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE ISSUEDFOR TOMORROW IS FOR THE AREAS INPURPLE BECAUSE THAT'S WHERE THEMOST SIGNIFICANT TOTALS WILL BE.UP TO AN INCH EXPECTED IN THEAREAS THAT I JUST SHOWED YOU.IF YOU WERE GOING TO BETRAVELING ESPECIALLY INTO OUREASTERN TIER THE CONCERN IS THATROADS WOULD BE SLIPPERY.THAT'S WHY WE HAVE GOT THE STORM5 ALERT IN EFFECT.THIS IS A COMPLICATED SYSTEM.SETS THE STAGE FOR SINGLE DIGITWINDCHILLS BY CHRISTMAS MORNING.WE'RE GOING TO BREAK THIS DOWNIN MORE HOUR BY H





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Wednesday 6:15 p.m. forecast



Still cold and windy Wednesday evening, but a warm up is on the way. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:23 Published 2 days ago Chelsea Ingram Has One Last Look At Your Wednesday Night Forecast



Make sure those outdoor holiday decorations are secured; some strong winds are moving into the area. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 02:47 Published 2 days ago Chelsea Ingram Has A Look At Your Wednesday Evening Forecast



Santa and his reindeer will need umbrellas and rain ponchos to deliver presents Thursday night! Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 02:27 Published 2 days ago