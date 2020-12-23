Global  
 

Stocks rise as investors bet on recovery

The S&P 500 eked out a gain on Wednesday as an expected stimulus deal and falling jobless claims prompted investors to put their money into sectors most likely to benefit from the economy re-opening.

Fred Katayama reports.


Tesla shares slump in S&P 500 debut [Video]

Tesla shares slump in S&P 500 debut

Shares of electric carmaker Tesla slumped in their debut on the S&P 500 on Monday, retreating from record-high levels, as worries over a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain in Britain weighed on markets. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Tesla stock falls on first day in S&P 500

 On paper, Tesla is worth more than Toyota, Volkswagen, General Motors, Ford, Fiat Chrysler, Nissan and Daimler combined.
Wall Street falls but Tesla soars [Video]

Wall Street falls but Tesla soars

U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday, pulled down by uncertainty around a coronavirus stimulus deal, while Tesla shares hit a lifetime high in anticipation of their addition to the S&P 500 next week. Fred Katayama reports.

Major stock index adds electric car maker Tesla

 The market value of Tesla has soared to around $600 billion, making it the largest company ever to be added to the S&P 500. It's inclusion on December 21 is..
Fred Katayama

Consumers cut back on spending as income drops [Video]

Consumers cut back on spending as income drops

Consumer spending dropped in November for the first time since the recovery from the recession started in May, weighed down by a plunge in income. Fred Katayama reports.

Transition could boost stocks: economist [Video]

Transition could boost stocks: economist

Multivariate economist Max Wolff tells Reuters' Fred Katayama investors could welcome the Presidential transition with a relief rally.

Trump questions Russian involvement in hacking [Video]

Trump questions Russian involvement in hacking

U.S. President Donald Trump in his first comments about a widespread data breach across the U.S. government downplayed the seriousness and impact of the cyber espionage campaign, and questioned whether Russia was to blame. Fred Katayama reports.

Apple restricts supplier after factory violence [Video]

Apple restricts supplier after factory violence

Apple has placed supplier Wistron on probation, saying on Saturday it would not award the Taiwanese contract manufacturer new business until it addressed the way workers were treated at its southern India plant. Fred Katayama reports.

Stocks look for vaccine-led recovery, U.S. stimulus

Stocks began a busy week with guarded gains as investors gauged the chance of added U.S. fiscal and...
Japanese equities in demand as overseas investors bet on global recovery

Japanese equities are experiencing an increase in demand from overseas investors who are betting that...
JPMorgan rolls out a supercharged tech trade designed to amplify gains in stocks like Tesla, report says

The product offering comes as investors rotate out of tech stocks and into cyclical sectors amid...
Vaccines, Biden drive Dow, S&P to record highs [Video]

Vaccines, Biden drive Dow, S&P to record highs

U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday and the Dow breached the 30,000 level for the first time, as investors anticipated a 2021 economic recovery thanks to coronavirus vaccine progress and the formal..

Jim Cramer Says Caterpillar Gave Investors No Comfort in Industrial Recovery [Video]

Jim Cramer Says Caterpillar Gave Investors No Comfort in Industrial Recovery

Jim Cramer discusses Caterpillar's earnings.

