Federal government sues Walmart over alleged role in fueling opioid crisis

The Justice Department is suing Walmart, alleging the company unlawfully dispensed controlled substances through its pharmacies, helping to fuel the opioid crisis in America.


 The Justice Department accused Walmart Tuesday of contributing to the deadly opioid epidemic by filling thousands of "illegitimate" prescriptions.
 In a lawsuit, the US government says the major retailer "knowingly" violated prescription rules.
BBC News

 World’s biggest retailer accused of ignoring warning signs from its pharmacists and failing to take its gatekeeping duties seriously The US justice department..
WorldNews

 The retailer failed to report suspicious prescriptions and pressured its pharmacists to churn out orders, feds charge.
CBS News

The U.S. Justice Department sued Walmart Inc on Tuesday, accusing the retailer of fueling the opioid...
