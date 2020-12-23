Beau Rivage donates 150 Christmas meals
The Beau Rivage partnered with Loaves and Fishes for their annual Christmas meal giveaway with the goal of helping those in need.
- the beau rivage partnered with- loaves and fishes for their - annual christmas meal giveaway- today with the goal of- helping those in need.- news 25's sabria reid has the - details.- - bringing joy to those in the- community this holiday season,- the beau rivage and loaves of - fishses partnered up to feed- those in need.- the community kitchen needs hel- more than ever this year- due to covid and the hurricanes- on the gulf coast.- leslie ramon, director of loave- and fishes: - " we have definetely seen our numbers increase since covid- started there is alot of- people without jobs, lost their- jobs our both so it means a - great deal to us" sabria reid, news 25: - " the director of loaves and fishes leslie ramos is preperin- for the annual christmas- party, thanks to the beau - rivage, she will be able to fee- over 150 people who she - calls her family' - leslie ramnon,director of loave- and fishes: - "so far we have had 66 signup, expect there to be more, so it- means a great deal to - us to be able to serve them wit- food from the beau."
The beau rivage donates to- loaves of fishes two or three - times a year, but due to the- covid-19 preparing and- serving meals has been a little- different - kenneth taylor, assistant - executive chef: - "before covid we would go over their and serve food and cook - food over their - - with them,its just a really goo- charity to give out too."
The annual christmas day meal a- loaves and fishes is- - - - from 10a.m to 1:30 p.m and lunc- will be served at noon.
- leslie ramon,director of loaves- and fishes- "for them to step up and provid all the food for the day is - absolutly amazing" in biloxi, sabria reid,