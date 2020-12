However, the guy slipped in the snow instead of landing smoothly but didn't crash to the ground.



Related videos from verified sources Skier Launches Off Of Ramp And Crashes To Ground While Performing Tricks



This guy attempted to perform tricks while launching off a ramp. He skied and jumped over handrails as he changed positions mid-air. However, the guy slipped and fell on the ground instead of landing.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:13 Published 6 minutes ago Guy Jumps Over Handrails And Crashes Into Ground



This guy attempted to jump over handrails. He launched over the railings but, instead of landing smoothly, the guy crashed to the ground. The guy slipped twice but got up soon after. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:13 Published 2 hours ago Skier Jumps Over Multiple Stacked Cans and Fails While Jumping on Quadwall Dome



This skier attempted a trick by jumping over multiple stacked cans. Unfortunately, as they jumped a gap towards a quad wall dome, they slipped and fell on the snowy ground. They screamed in agony after.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:08 Published 1 week ago