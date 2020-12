Kelly says while he agrees more relief is needed than what's in the current bill passed by Congress, he doesn't think President Donald Trump should veto the measure.



Related videos from verified sources INSIDER Poll: $600-Stimulus Check Too Small



On Sunday, Republicans and Democrats in Congress agreed upon a new $900 billion coronavirus relief bill. This includes sending out the second round of stimulus checks for adults. That's half the amount.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published 5 hours ago What Provisions Are Included In The Omnibus Spending Bill?



The long-awaited COVID relief bill passed by Congress. Business Insider reports there were a lot of provisions that had nothing to do with COVID relief. The bill includes $2 billion for the Space.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 1 day ago COVID RELIEF: Struggling Small Business Owners Expected To Make Strong Pitch For Relief Funding From City Officials



Struggling Small Business Owners Expected To Make Strong Pitch For Relief Funding From City Officials Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:30 Published 1 day ago