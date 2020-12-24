Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:42s - Published 1 day ago

Trump Pardons Manafort

Business Insider is reporting that President Donald Trump has pardoned his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort.

Manafort was investigated by Robert Mueller during his probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 US election.

Manafort was convicted of eight counts of tax and bank fraud.

Manafort also later pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and another count of obstruction.

A federal judge voided the plea deal after finding that he lied to prosecutors after agreeing to cooperate.

Manafort was sentenced last year to 7 1/2 years in prison for his crimes.

The Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee concluded that he represents a "grave counterintelligence threat" to the US.