President Trump Pardons Roger Stone, Paul Manafort & Others

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:41s
President Trump had already commuted Stone's 40-month prison sentence earlier this year.

Read more: https://cbsloc.al/37KDB43


Trump Pardons Roger Stone, Paul Manafort And Charles Kushner

The announcement comes as part of a wave of pardons and commutations in the final weeks of Trump's...
NPR - Published Also reported by cbs4.com, TIME, BS, CBS News, Newsmax, BBC News, Deutsche Welle, Upworthy, New Zealand Herald


Trump Issues Additional 26 Pardons And 3 Commutations

President Trump issued another round of pardons Wednesday. The biggest names in the slate of 26...
NPR - Published


Prosecutor in Manafort case knew pardon was coming so he found a legal loophole [Video]

Prosecutor in Manafort case knew pardon was coming so he found a legal loophole

The lead prosecutor in the Mueller investigation reacts to President Trump pardoning Paul Manafort, his former campaign manager who pleaded guilty to multiple crimes.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:26
'The worst president we have ever seen. Period': Cuomo slams Trump [Video]

'The worst president we have ever seen. Period': Cuomo slams Trump

CNN’s Chris Cuomo says President Donald Trump is the worst president the US has ever seen as Trump issues another round of pardons and continues to delay on the stimulus deal.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 11:04
President Donald Trump spending last presidential Christmas at Mar-a-Lago [Video]

President Donald Trump spending last presidential Christmas at Mar-a-Lago

The Palm Beach Post's Antonio Fins and Christine Stapleton discuss Mar-a-Lago's role in President Trump's presidency and future.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:03