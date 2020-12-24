|
President Trump Pardons Key Allies, Including Roger Stone
President Trump Pardons Key Allies, Including Roger Stone
Debra Alfarone reports President Trump has pardoned more people this week, including some who went to jail because of the Russia investigation.
