President Trump Pardons Key Allies, Including Roger Stone

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
Debra Alfarone reports President Trump has pardoned more people this week, including some who went to jail because of the Russia investigation.


Trump pardons Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Charles Kushner

With days left in office, President Trump isn't holding back on controversial pardons of white-collar...
Roger Stone reacts to pardon, calls Trump 'greatest president since Abraham Lincoln'

In his first television interview since being pardoned by President Trump, longtime Republican...
Trump Issues Additional 26 Pardons And 3 Commutations

President Trump issued another round of pardons Wednesday. The biggest names in the slate of 26...
Trump Pardons Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, Charles Kushner And Others [Video]

Tom Wait reports.

President Donald Trump Hands Out 26 New Pardons [Video]

President Donald Trump handed out 26 new pardons Wednesday, including two more connected to the special counsel probe and one close to his family; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Philip Esformes' Sentence Commuted, Others Pardoned By President Trump [Video]

Esformes is accused in a billion-dollar Medicare fraud case. Meanwhile, President Trump has pardoned Charles Kushner, Paul Manafort, and Roger Stone.

