Some Of New York's Moderna's Vaccine Vials Have An Extra Dose

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has great news for the state of New York.

Cuomo said the state has found additional doses in its vaccine vials from Moderna.

The vials, which were thought to hold 10 doses, could hold up to 11.

Cuomo's announcement follows similar news about the Pfizer vaccine.

Business Insider reports pharmacists found many five-dose vials held six or seven doses.

The bonus vaccines will allow for more people to be vaccinated than previously thought.