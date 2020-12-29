Covid Vaccine GMK 122920

Global  
 

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Covid Vaccine GMK 122920There may be more Covid vaccine doses out there than have been reported.

The f-d-a says health care providers can squeeze up to 40 percent more doses from the existing supply.

That guidance comes after some providers noticed vials meant to hold five doses of the pfizer vaccine actually often contain enough for six... and in some cases, seven... doses..

The f-d-a has given them the green light to administer those extra doses, so long as they don't use more than one vial to create a new shot.

The agency also clarified pfizer's vaccine should not be given to anyone with a history of severe allergic reactions..

Those types of reactions have been reported in people receiving the vaccine... so providers must have medication available on-site




