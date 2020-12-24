Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

One on One with Jedd Fisch

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 01:56s - Published
One on One with Jedd FischJason Barr goes one on one with Jedd Fisch

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Arizona hires Patriots QB coach, ex-college coordinator Jedd Fisch, per reports

The Arizona Wildcats have hired New England Patriots assistant Jedd Fisch as its head coach,...
USATODAY.com - Published

Arizona football fans sound off on hire of Jedd Fisch as head coach

Judging from responses on social media, Arizona football fans are not happy about the hiring of Jedd...
azcentral.com - Published