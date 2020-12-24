George County alum Ty Fryfogle named Big Ten Receiver of the Year

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 6 days ago

With Elijah Moore having opted out for the rest of his junior season to focus on the NFL draft, there’s no doubt who the biggest wide receiver threat in the Outback Bowl is and he doesn’t play for Ole Miss.

- as a senior, at indiana...- george county alum ty fryfogle- had - one of the greatest three- game- runs, in college- football history... racking up- 560 yards and six touchdowns, - on 25 receptions... becoming th- - - - first-ever big ten wideout... t- record back-to- back 200-yard - receiving games.- overall... the former rebel had- 34 catches, for 687 ticks and - seven scores... en route to - - - winning big ten receiver of the- year... and more than likely...- a future in the n-f-l.- - "oh my gosh, when i came here i was awed- - - - in his ability.

You know what i- mean?

He's the best at 50-50- balls i've ever seen in my life- even in high school.

All we - would do was throw it up to him- and he would go get it.

I - knew eventually he was going to- have that success in college, - and this year,- obviously, a tremendous year fo- him and we're so proud of him - and what- he's done and the work that he- did.

To go to indiana, we all - kind of scratched our - heads when he said indiana at - that time because that's a long- way from lucedale " - - - yesterday... fryfogle was named- all-big ten first-team... by-