George County alum Ty Fryfogle named Big Ten Receiver of the Year

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
With Elijah Moore having opted out for the rest of his junior season to focus on the NFL draft, there’s no doubt who the biggest wide receiver threat in the Outback Bowl is and he doesn’t play for Ole Miss.

as a senior, at indiana... george county alum ty fryfogle had one of the greatest three-game runs, in college football history... racking up 560 yards and six touchdowns, on 25 receptions... becoming the first-ever big ten wideout... to record back-to-back 200-yard receiving games. overall... the former rebel had 34 catches, for 687 ticks and seven scores... en route to winning big ten receiver of the year... and more than likely... a future in the n-f-l. "oh my gosh, when i came here i was awed in his ability.

You know what i mean?

He's the best at 50-50 balls i've ever seen in my life even in high school.

All we would do was throw it up to him and he would go get it.

I knew eventually he was going to have that success in college, and this year, obviously, a tremendous year for him and we're so proud of him and what he's done and the work that he did.

To go to indiana, we all kind of scratched our heads when he said indiana at that time because that's a long way from lucedale" yesterday... fryfogle was named all-big ten first-team...




