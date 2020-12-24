Catoosa Republicans denounce misleading flyers

At 11.

More than 1 million ballots have already been cast in the two u.s. senate runoff races in georgia.

With the senate majority hanging in the balance, campaiging has been especially fierce.

But in north georgia, the g- o-p wants you to know, some signs that have been popping up recently are not their doing.

News 12's dorothy sherman explains.

[email protected]/dorothy sherman: "across north georgia apparent political signs are popping up.

They're signs the catoosa county republican party wants out of sight and they're offering a reward for information leading the the conviction of the person or persons that's putting them out there."

Catoosa co.

Republican party vice chairman jeremy jones: "it's very disheartening that somebody would want to give false information about what the republican party stands for there has been some debates and controversies about this particular election there's no doubt about that but the last thing any of us would want is for people not to show up at the polls."

Take a look at these signs.

The georgia gop logo is printed on a red georgia state.

And toward the bottom reads "will not vote in rigged elections" catoosa co.

Republican party vice chairman jeremy jones: "that is not authorized by the republican party, not by the county party, the state party or even the national party.

Those are the best we can tell are illegal signs."

Catoosa county republican party vice chairman jeremy jones tells me that they've taken down around 20 to 25 of these signs many of which were found in north catoosa county.

Some stapled to telephone poles, others to republican candidates' campaign signs.

Catoosa co.

Republican party vice chairman jeremy jones: "this is insinuating a message from the republican party and encouraging voters not to vote in an election.

It is the impitemy of interference with an election.

It's against several different campaign laws and it does not accurately reflect the message of the republican party."

Jones says that several people have contributed money to offer a 1000 dollar reward for information leading the conviction of the one or ones distributing the fliers.

Catoosa co.

Republican party vice chairman jeremy jones: "we believe there are some criminal charges involved, certainly some civil charges.

The civil charges would have to probably stem from the candidates or candidates committee.

Our plan is the gather the information they would need to decide what they would want to do."

"if you have any information about this situation or have seen a sign, the party asks you either email them or send them a message on facebook.

In catoosa county, dorothy sherman, news 12 now."