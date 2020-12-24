Reaction to vaccine rare but not impossible

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 6 minutes ago

New details tonight after a person suffered a severe allergic reaction to the pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

The alabama department of public health says that person recieved the vaccine at decatur morgan hospital.

Waay 31's sophia borrelli spoke with doctor karen landers.

She found out what you need to know about getting the vaccine and more about the risk of getting a reaction dr. karen landers, alabama department of public health: "it's very rare with vaccines but it can happen and we do know that it has been reported in very small numbers."

More than 15 thousand doses of the coronavirus vaccine has been administered to people in alabama.

So far - this is the first notice of a severe allergic reaction to the vaccine in the state.

According to the alabama department of public health - the patient at decatur morgan hopsital had a history of having a severe allergic reaction to biologicals - but after a risk assesment decided to recieve a dose of the vaccine.

Dr. karen landers, alabama department of public health: "remember no one's ever taken covid-19 vaccine until recently so we would not know if they had a history of allergy to covid-19 vaccine because again this is the first time we have ever administered this in the united states, but if you have a previous history of anaphylaxis to another biological, this is what is categized as a precaution and by that persons need to be aware that there is a potential risk of allergic reaction as any person would be advised regarding taking the vaccine."

Doctor karen landers says this is why after someone gets the vaccine, there is a period of time when the person is monitored to see if they have any reactions.

Dr. karen landers, alabama department of public health: "also ensure that persons understand that if they have no history of allergic reaction, they need to be monitored for 15 minutes after administration but 30 minutes if they have a history of anaphylaxis reaction to other biologicals."

She says the patient was treated immediately and says even though there is a risk - it should not deter someone from getting the covid-19 vaccine.

Dr. karen landers, alabama department of public health: "we have a large amount of community transmission right now and really the only way we are going to get this particular situation, this terrible pandemic under control is wide spread use of vaccine."

Sophia looklive: we do know that patient is in stable condition.

In decatur - sophia borrelli waay 31 news.

